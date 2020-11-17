UrduPoint.com
Madrid Authorities Want Residents To Take COVID-19 Tests Before Christmas

Tue 17th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The authorities of the community of Madrid expect all the citizens of the region to take antigen tests for COVID-19 before the Christmas holidays, vice president of the regional government Ignacio Aguado said on Tuesday.

"My objective is that before the Christmas holidays all the Madrid citizens will be able to take a test before visiting their families," Aguado told the Sexta channel, adding that the test should be made free at pharmacies.

According to Aguado, the strategy of mass testing is working.

However, the approval of the health ministry will be required to implement the program.

The regional vice president added that it is necessary to improve the epidemiological situation in the coming weeks as much as possible and to be careful in the future, as the virus is not defeated yet.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Spain has registered almost 1.5 million positive COVID-19 cases. Madrid, in particular, has registered over 330,000 cases, including more than 40,700 people that have recovered and 11,082 that have died.

