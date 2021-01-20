Madrid Blast Injures at Least 6 People - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) A suspected gas blast in central Madrid has left at least six people injured, Spanish television channel La Sexta cited a witness as saying on Wednesday.

"At least six are injured, according to a witness, at least of them seriously," the outlet reported.

Police sources told the channel that the explosion in the Puerta de Toledo neighborhood affected four floors. Firefighters, police and emergency personnel are working at the scene.