Madrid Cautions EU Countries Against Rushing To Curtail Tourism To Iberian Peninsula

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 08:50 PM

Madrid Cautions EU Countries Against Rushing to Curtail Tourism to Iberian Peninsula

Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya on Friday called on other European counties not to take hasty measures related to restrictions on tourist travel to the Iberian Peninsula due to a jump in daily cases of the coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya on Friday called on other European counties not to take hasty measures related to restrictions on tourist travel to the Iberian Peninsula due to a jump in daily cases of the coronavirus.

Earlier this week, the French authorities recommended the country's population avoid trips to Spain and Portugal, both witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, unless vaccinated. The German government in turn added Spain, including the Balearic and Canary Islands, on its list of high-risk countries.

"It is important not to rush, not to take measures in panic. It is important that our citizens get vaccinated, continue to promote vaccination, this is what Spain is doing," Gonzalez Laya said at a press conference.

Vaccination and COVID-19 certificates can ensure "ordered and safe movement" across the EU during vacations, the minister added.

"Tourism is crucial for Spain, crucial for France, tourism makes up 13% of Spain's GDP and, if I am not mistaken, 11-12% of France's GDP ... If we can regulate travel and ensure the necessary safety through vaccinations, we can ensure that tourism remains the engine for the recovery of our economies," the diplomat said.

In early June, Spain opened its borders to foreign tourists inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization. Despite that, over the past two weeks the number of infections per day has been increasing in the country, especially among youth.

