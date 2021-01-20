UrduPoint.com
Madrid City Council Says At Least 2 People Killed In Explosion - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 08:10 PM

Madrid City Council Says At Least 2 People Killed in Explosion - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The city council in Madrid has confirmed that two people have died in a huge explosion that hit a building in the city center on Wednesday, media reported.

According to La Sexta television channel, six others were injured. Rescuers are looking for survivors trapped under the rubble. Four floors have reportedly been destroyed.

At least three are dead in the explosion, EFE news agency reports.

