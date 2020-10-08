Madrid court rejects partial lockdown as 'harmful to basic rights'

Madrid's top regional court on Thursday rejected a partial lockdown imposed at the weekend on the capital and nine nearby towns to slow the rapid spread of coronavirus infections

A court statement said it "had denied the ratification (of the measures) on grounds they impacted on the rights and fundamental freedoms" of the 4.5 million residents affected by the closure which went into force on Saturday.