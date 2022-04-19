Madrid Denies Involvement in Spying on Catalan Politicians

Spanish Minister of Territorial Policy and government spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez said on Tuesday that the country's government has not been involved in spying on Catalan politicians

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Spanish Minister of Territorial Policy and government spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez said on Tuesday that the country's government has not been involved in spying on Catalan politicians.

On Monday, The New Yorker reported that more than 60 mobile devices of politicians advocating the independence of Catalonia were tapped using the Israeli spyware Pegasus. Spanish left-wing party Unidas Podemos demanded an immediate investigation into the case of possible espionage.

"We demonstrate our readiness for full cooperation with justice, there is no place for espionage in Spain, and conversations are not tapped, unless it is required by law, because Spain is a democratic country," Rodriguez said at a press conference.

The incumbent head of the Catalan government, Pere Aragones, and his predecessors, Artur Mas, Carles Puigdemont, and Quim Torra, could have been the victims of tapping, according to The New Yorker report.