Madrid extends partial lockdown, over 1m people affected

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid's regional government expanded the number of areas under partial lockdown on Friday, raising to over a million the total number affected by strict restrictions on mobility

Madrid (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Madrid's regional government expanded the number of areas under partial lockdown on Friday, raising to over a million the total number affected by strict restrictions on mobility.

Antonio Zapatero, the region's deputy health chief, said the restrictions would affect 167,000 people in eight new areas who will not be able to leave their neighbourhood except forwork, school or medical reasons.