MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The Spanish community of Madrid has suspended the vaccination of frontline health care workers, as the region ran out of the COVID-19 vaccines allocated for medical personnel, after Pfizer decided to cut vaccine deliveries to the European countries, Spanish region's health advisor Enrique Ruiz Escudero said on Thursday.

On January 15, the US pharmaceutical giant said that it would deliver fewer doses to the European countries since its production facilities required modification to increase their manufacturing capacity. Denmark's Statens Serum Institute said on Wednesday that Pfizer reduced supply to the country by 10 percent and deprived roughly 50,000 Danes of vaccination.

"I am very sorry to say it but there are no doses in Madrid to vaccinate more front-line medical workers.

That is why we have been forced to suspend hospital vaccination plans. It is a huge damage caused by the health ministry," Escudero said at a press conference.

Spain started its vaccination campaign on December 27. The latest data presented by the health ministry shows that over 1.14 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been distributed through the Spanish autonomous communities, with the number of inoculated citizens surpassing 960,000. According to the country's strategy on a nation-wide vaccination, health care workers were among the first to receive vaccines, along with residents and employees of care homes.