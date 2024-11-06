Madrid Heading For Crisis With Kroos Gone And Mbappe Floundering
Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Just six months on from their Champions League triumph, Real Madrid are sinking into a state of crisis.
Hammered 4-0 by rivals Barcelona in the Clasico at the end of October, Los Blancos slumped to second consecutive home defeat on Tuesday in Europe, with AC Milan triumphing 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Carlo Ancelotti's star-studded side was outclassed in front of their own supporters, as Kylian Mbappe fired blanks once more.
The 25-year-old France captain has scored just once in his last six games, which is a worry given the team's lack of balance this season, in part to accomodate him.
Mbappe is far from Madrid's only problem, with the defence leaking and the midfield lacking patience and creativity.
With Barcelona nine points clear at the top of La Liga and Madrid losing two of their opening Champions League fixtures, Ancelotti is coming under heavy scrutiny and does not seem to have the answers he needs.
"The players have to take a step forward, and I have to with them," admitted the coach after Madrid's defeat by Milan.
"When there's no solidity, you have to have more organisation and work together.
"I can't say that the players are lazy, but we are not capable of working together efficiently... we can't have this defensive level."
