Madrid Hospital Escapee With COVID-19 Captured In Southern Spain - Civil Guard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 09:26 PM

Spain's Civil Guard said on Tuesday that it had captured a COVID-19 patient, who recently escaped from a hospital in Madrid, in a town in the southern province of Malaga

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Spain's Civil Guard said on Tuesday that it had captured a COVID-19 patient, who recently escaped from a hospital in Madrid, in a town in the southern province of Malaga.

The patient was reported missing by a relative, according to the Civil Guard.

The escapee left La Paz hospital in Madrid when he was supposed to be transferred to a psychiatric center.

The patient was found on a street in the town of Nerja in Malaga and taken to one of the local hospitals.

Spain currently ranks third globally in terms of COVID-19 cases and second in terms of fatalities. The death toll from the coronavirus in the country has surged by 849 over the past day, reaching 8,189, while the number of registered cases increased by more than 9,200 to about 94,400.

