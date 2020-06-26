Madrid Mayor Calls for COVID-19 Testing in Barajas Airport for Passengers From Risk Zones

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Madrid Mayor Jose Luis Martinez Almeida on Friday called for screening for COVID-19 passengers arriving in the city's Barajas airport from certain risk zones.

On June 21, Spain lifted its state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, allowing travel from all Schengen countries except for Portugal.

"It is necessary to strengthen security measures to monitor possible infected who arrive in our city ... [Arrivals] from designated zones of risk should be asked [to provide] tests done in the places of departure," Martinez Almeida told Telecinco tv channel, adding that it is necessary to show that Madrid is a safe city.

Spain has confirmed a total of 247,486 cases, with a death toll of 28,330.