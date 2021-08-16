Madrid Proposes Evacuating EU, NATO Staffers From Afghanistan via Spain

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The Spanish Foreign Ministry proposed on Monday evacuating EU and NATO employees from Afghanistan to Europe via Spain.

Earlier in the day, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares discussed the situation in Afghanistan with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg by phone.

"The minister explained Spain's plans for evacuation of Spanish citizens and Afghan citizens who collaborated with Spanish military missions and cooperation projects over the years, as well as their families. Jose Manuel Albares announced that the government is ready to support the efforts of the European Union and NATO at the request of both [organizations] and deliver employees of both organizations to our country as a point of arrival in the European Union," the Spanish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Two A400 military transport planes are due to fly from Spain to Dubai on Monday to start evacuation of Spanish citizens and Afghans who worked with the Spanish mission, mostly translators, and their families. Several hundreds people are set to be evacuated. Embassy staffers are currently in the airport.