UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Madrid Region Bans Households From Late Night Gathering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 04:52 PM

Madrid region bans households from late night gathering

The Madrid region's government said Friday it would ban households from gathering indoors from midnight until 6 am as part of new restrictions to fight a rise in coronavirus infections

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The Madrid region's government said Friday it would ban households from gathering indoors from midnight until 6 am as part of new restrictions to fight a rise in coronavirus infections.

The measures will limit capacity inside restaurants and bars to 50 percent and they will have to close at midnight, said the Madrid region's top health official, Enrique Ruiz Escudero.

"The news measures drastically reduce social activity, especially at hight," he told a news conference.

Cinemas and gyms will be required to reduce their capacity to 50 percent and university residences must close at midnight.

Gatherings between 6 am and midnight will remain limited to groups of six people.

The measures will come into effect on Saturday when a two-week partial lockdown imposed on Madrid, which is also the Spanish capital, and several surrounding cities by the central government ends.

The regional government of Madrid announced the new measures a day after a meeting between the central government and regional health authorities failed to reach a consensus on the need for nighttime curfews.

Prime minister Pedro Sanchez was set to make a statement on the results of this meeting at 1100 GMT (1300 local time) Friday, according to his office.

Two other regions, Castilla and Leon and Valencia, said they would move to impose a nighttime curfew on their own, while the southern region of Andalucia said it would do so in the city of Granada.

Spain earlier this week became the first European Union nation to record a million coronavirus infections.

Related Topics

European Union Leon Granada Valencia Madrid From Government Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Germany Retains Interest in Nord Stream 2 But Comp ..

3 minutes ago

EU hails Libya ceasefire, urges quick implementati ..

3 minutes ago

Land,shops retrieved from land grabbers

3 minutes ago

Erdogan Says Turkey Has Right to Engage in Karabak ..

7 minutes ago

Australian PM reveals plan to open up domestic bor ..

7 minutes ago

Kashmiris determined to continue struggle for righ ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.