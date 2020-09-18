UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Madrid Region Braces For New Curbs As Virus Spirals Out Of Control

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 06:43 PM

Madrid region braces for new curbs as virus spirals out of control

At the epicentre of an explosion of new infections in Spain, the Madrid region was to unveil Friday a string of tough restrictions to slow the spread of the virus

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :At the epicentre of an explosion of new infections in Spain, the Madrid region was to unveil Friday a string of tough restrictions to slow the spread of the virus.

Spain is currently battling a second wave of Covid-19 and once again, Madrid is the worst-hit region, with a third of all national cases and deaths.

On Thursday, a top Madrid official admitted the region home to 6.6 million people was overwhelmed by the number of cases, saying it was "urgent" that the Spanish government get involved "decisively to control the pandemic".

However, a Friday morning appearance by Madrid's regional president Isabel Diaz Ayuso to unveil the new measures was postponed several times without explanation.

She was expected to speak later in the day.

Regional authorities have already suggested there would be restrictions on movement within the worst-hit neighbourhoods.

Several districts of southern Madrid have counted more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants -- far above the national average of 285, which in itself is one of the highest in Europe.

Since the central government ended its state of emergency on June 21, lifting all lockdown restrictions, responsibility for public healthcare and managing the pandemic has been left in the hands of Spain's 17 autonomous regions.

- Unprepared - Late on Thursday, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez agreed to meet Diaz Ayuso for emergency talks "to define a common strategy" although the meeting is not due to take place until Monday.

But experts said Madrid's regional government should have learned from the experiences of other regions which reacted quickly following a surge in cases in July.

"Instead of preparing and learning from what happened in places like Aragon and Catalonia, which have coped better with the epidemic, Madrid and other regions didn't put the necessary measures in place," said Salvador Macip, a health sciences expert at Catalonia's Open University.

"We have found ourselves in a situation which is out of control and did not need to be." Regional health officials say Madrid's healthcare system is under growing pressure with one in five hospital beds occupied by Covid patients.

Santiago Usoz, a medic working at the accident and emergency unit in Madrid's October 12 hospital, said there was a lack of both beds and staff.

"Intensive care units are overwhelmed with Covid patients," he told AFP, adding that his hospital had 35 patients needing intensive care but only 32 beds in the ICU.

"Since the start of September, the admissions curve has been steadily rising... In spring the biggest problem was the lack of material, now it's the lack of human resources." Regional figures show there are 2,850 people with Covid in hospital of whom 392 are in intensive care.

Figures from the Spanish health ministry indicate that over the past week, 20,987 people have tested positive for the virus in the region and 138 people have died.

Spain has so far suffered more than 30,000 deaths and 625,000 cases of Covid-19, government figures show.

Related Topics

Accident Prime Minister Europe Died Salvador Madrid Spain June July September October All From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

Masood Khan urges creating critical awareness on a ..

21 minutes ago

Lahore Motorway-rape case: Six sketches of main su ..

29 minutes ago

Model Courts dispose of 297 cases

3 minutes ago

Peace in Afghanistan a great opportunity for Pakis ..

52 minutes ago

Finnish Foreign Minister to Meet With NATO Secreta ..

3 minutes ago

Belarusian Lawmakers Slam EU Parliament's Resoluti ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.