Madrid Region Extends COVID-19 Restrictions To 3 More Zones - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 04:00 PM

Madrid Region Extends COVID-19 Restrictions to 3 More Zones - Reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) The Community of Madrid has imposed coronavirus measures in three new zones in the districts of Majadahonda and Coslada, bringing the total number of zones with movement restrictions to 35, Spanish daily Mundo reports on Monday.

According to Mundo, over 500 positive cases per 100,000 citizens have been detected in these areas during the last two weeks, while the average tally in the region amounts to 401.8 cases.

The restrictions in 35 zones will be valid until November 8. The measures include movement restrictions except for justified reasons and the closure of playgrounds.

More Stories From World

