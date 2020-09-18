Madrid region imposes partial lockdown

The Madrid region, the epicentre of an explosion of virus infections in Spain, said on Friday it would place a partial lockdown on hundreds of thousands of people

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The Madrid region, the epicentre of an explosion of virus infections in Spain, said on Friday it would place a partial lockdown on hundreds of thousands of people.

Residents of the affected areas -- amounting to 13 percent of its 6.

6 million people -- will only be allowed to leave the zone to go to work, seek medical care or take their children to school, the head of the regional government of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, told a news conference.