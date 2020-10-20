Madrid Region Not Ruling Out Curfew to Stop Spread of COVID-19 - Health Ministry

The Community of Madrid does not rule out the possibility of a curfew as a way to curb COVID-19 infections, the Spanish region's health advisor, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, said on Tuesday

According to Escudero, the measures limiting people's movement should remain in force, but a curfew can only be imposed by the central government.

"There should be legal grounds, which the Community of Madrid does not have. It should be a decision made by the Spanish government. Such a decision does not seem bad as long as it allows to maintain the economic activity," Escudero stated at a press conference organized by the Europa Press agency.

Nowadays, nine municipalities of the Community of Madrid are locked down, with people being able to leave only if there is a special necessity. Gatherings of more than six people are also prohibited.

After over two weeks of the restrictions, the Community of Madrid managed to reduce the spread of coronavirus, but the number of contagions remains high, with 439 cases per 100.000 inhabitants, according to the recent official data.

The state of emergency expires on October 23 and the health ministry does not intend to extend it, obliging the authorities to look for new measures to curb the COVID-19 spread.