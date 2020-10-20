UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Madrid Region Not Ruling Out Curfew To Stop Spread Of COVID-19 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:01 PM

Madrid Region Not Ruling Out Curfew to Stop Spread of COVID-19 - Health Ministry

The Community of Madrid does not rule out the possibility of a curfew as a way to curb COVID-19 infections, the Spanish region's health advisor, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, said on Tuesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The Community of Madrid does not rule out the possibility of a curfew as a way to curb COVID-19 infections, the Spanish region's health advisor, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, said on Tuesday.

According to Escudero, the measures limiting people's movement should remain in force, but a curfew can only be imposed by the central government.

"There should be legal grounds, which the Community of Madrid does not have. It should be a decision made by the Spanish government. Such a decision does not seem bad as long as it allows to maintain the economic activity," Escudero stated at a press conference organized by the Europa Press agency.

Nowadays, nine municipalities of the Community of Madrid are locked down, with people being able to leave only if there is a special necessity. Gatherings of more than six people are also prohibited.

After over two weeks of the restrictions, the Community of Madrid managed to reduce the spread of coronavirus, but the number of contagions remains high, with 439 cases per 100.000 inhabitants, according to the recent official data.

The state of emergency expires on October 23 and the health ministry does not intend to extend it, obliging the authorities to look for new measures to curb the COVID-19 spread.

Related Topics

Madrid October Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai continues to attract world’s top sports st ..

18 minutes ago

Russia Invites Other Countries to Unite to Track D ..

59 seconds ago

Forest dept plants seasonal flowers in Quetta

1 minute ago

Olympia wins two matches, Remington Pharma/Barry's ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Medvedev Chairs 1st Meeting of Security C ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Fuels Cyberattacks, Makes Threat ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.