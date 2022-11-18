Madrid's regional system of primary public healthcare is struggling to cope with high numbers of patients, many of whom are unable to access treatment elsewhere, with some observers warning it could collapse

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Madrid's regional system of Primary public healthcare is struggling to cope with high numbers of patients, many of whom are unable to access treatment elsewhere, with some observers warning it could collapse.

Enrique Villalobos' father is just one example of how the system is deteriorating.

"It took nine months for my 85-year-old father to have his prostate operation and he ended up in the emergency department several times because he was at death's door," says Villalobos.

Hundreds of thousands of protesters took the streets of the Spanish capital on Sunday to demand action to save its healthcare system.

Among the demonstrators, who included healthcare workers, unions and politicians, were several famous faces, including Oscar-winning director Pedro Almodovar who wore a white T-shirt with a green heart saying "public healthcare".

"This is not a political demonstration, it affects all of us and mostly the most vulnerable," he said.

"Public healthcare is a fundamental right we have which is written into the constitution."Public healthcare in Spain, which is highly decentralised, is managed by regional governments.

In Madrid, the richest and most densely-populated region with nearly seven million people, annual spending per resident is just 1,491 Euros ($1,545) -- the second lowest of Spain's 17 regions, according to a 2020 health ministry report.