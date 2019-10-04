UrduPoint.com
Madrid Says To Challenge Catalan Parliament's 'Disobedience' Plans In Constitutional Court

Madrid intends to challenge a number of the Catalan parliament's resolutions supporting acts of disobedience in the Constitutional Court, Spanish government spokeswoman Isabel Celaa said on Friday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Madrid intends to challenge a number of the Catalan parliament's resolutions supporting acts of disobedience in the Constitutional Court, Spanish government spokeswoman Isabel Celaa said on Friday.

On September 26, the Catalan parliament passed a series of resolutions to declare support for "civil and institutional disobedience" in response to the looming verdict against pro-independence activists jailed in the 2017 referendum case. One of the resolutions says that if the politicians are convicted, the Catalan authorities will respond by exercising "the right to self-determination" and demand amnesty. The parliament has also demanded that civil guard units be withdrawn from the autonomous community, and the representative of the Spanish government in Catalonia, Teresa Cunillera, get dismissed.

The Spanish government believes that these resolutions "directly violate" previous rulings of the Constitutional Court, demanding that they be recognized as "invalid" and be immediately "suspended," Celaa said at a press conference.

Madrid also asks the Constitutional Court to warn the Catalan parliament speaker, Roger Torrent, and all presidium members that they should honor court decisions or face penalties for non-compliance.

The government's lawsuit, in particular, concerns a provision on measures to "protect the right to self-determination as an instrument to achieve the sovereignty of the community of the Catalan people."

Catalonia has been striving to secede from Spain for decades. On October 1, 2017, Catalonia held a referendum in which 90 percent of voters supported the region's independence from Spain. The turnout was, however, less than 50 percent. Madrid declared the referendum illegal and arrested a number of pro-independence leaders.

