Madrid Summons Moroccan Ambassador Over Comments On Spanish Enclaves In African Nation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 04:35 PM

Madrid Summons Moroccan Ambassador Over Comments on Spanish Enclaves in African Nation

The Spanish government summoned Moroccan Ambassador Karima Benyaich over Moroccan Prime Minister Saadeddine El Ohmani's comment which doubted Spanish sovereignty of Ceuta and Melilla situated in the North African country, the Spanish foreign ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) The Spanish government summoned Moroccan Ambassador Karima Benyaich over Moroccan Prime Minister Saadeddine El Ohmani's comment which doubted Spanish sovereignty of Ceuta and Melilla situated in the North African country, the Spanish foreign ministry said.

In an interview with an Egyptian channel, the Moroccan prime minister said that�among his aims was to reopen the issue of Ceuta and Melilla, which he called "Moroccan territories like the Sahara," recalling that their actual status quo has lasted "five or six centuries.

"

"The State Secretary conveyed to Ambassador Benyaich that Spain expects all its partners to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country and asked for clarifications regarding the statement made by the Prime Minister of Morocco," the release said.

Ceuta and Melilla are two Spanish autonomous enclaves on the northwest of Africa, surrounded by Morocco. The two special territories of the EU land borders have become the first point of entry for irregular migrants fleeing hostilities in Africa.

