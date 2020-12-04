UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Madrid Suspends New Year's Eve Events In City Centre

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 09:33 PM

Madrid suspends New Year's Eve events in city centre

Madrid's regional government on Friday cancelled all its traditional New Year's Eve celebrations, including the main event in Puerta del Sol Square when thousands eat a grape at each stroke of midnight

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Madrid's regional government on Friday cancelled all its traditional New Year's Eve celebrations, including the main event in Puerta del Sol Square when thousands eat a grape at each stroke of midnight.

The announcement came as part of a raft of new measures aimed at ensuring public health and safety over Christmas and New Year to try and avoid a hike in coronavirus infections.

"The Community of Madrid has agreed to suspend all New Year's Eve celebrations in public squares or streets across the region," the regional health authority said.

Visitor numbers will also be limited at Christmas markets as well as events when children present their Christmas wish lists to Father Christmas and The Three Kings.

And the glitzy January 5 parades on the eve of Epiphany -- or Reyes -- when tens of thousands flock to the city centre -- will only be allowed in enclosed spaces with all spectators seated.

The traditional grape-eating ritual on New Year's Eve is one traditionally broadcast live from Puerta del Sol Square by almost all Spanish tv channels and watched across Spain as well as in Latin America.

Spain has largely managed to bring down second-wave infection levels due to curfews and bars and restaurant closures in some areas, but health officials are worried the holiday season will trigger an increase in cases.

On Wednesday, the Spanish government said holiday travel between regions would only be allowed for visiting family while Christmas gatherings would be limited to 10 people.

Related Topics

Christmas Reyes Madrid Spain Turkish Lira January Market Family Event TV All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Germany's AfD Delegation to Discuss Nord Stream 2 ..

3 minutes ago

Pre-recording panel discussion for International H ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab govt providing Gossyplure on subsidy to pro ..

3 minutes ago

Air Traffic Between Russia, Karabakh May Resume in ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Refutes Foreign Medi ..

7 minutes ago

Citizens urged to observe cleanliness against deng ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.