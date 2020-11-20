UrduPoint.com
Madrid To Close Its Boarders For 10 Days Due To COVID -19 - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 07:40 PM

Madrid to Close Its Boarders for 10 Days Due to COVID -19 - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The Community of Madrid will close its region for 10 days in the first half of December due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Madrid authorities said on Friday.

"The perimeter of the entire Community of Madrid will be closed for 10 days," the authorities said on its Twitter account.

The restrictions will be in effect from 00:00 on December 4 to 00:00 on December 14.

On December 6, Spain celebrates Constitution Day, and on December 8 celebrates Immaculate Conception Day, which usually causes massive tourist arrivals in Madrid.

Most of the Spanish autonomous communities are currently closed. People can leave the regions only for justified reasons, such as a health appointment, work or return to the place of their habitual residence.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Spain has registered over 1.5 million positive cases, where more than 42,000 people died. Madrid, in particular, has registered over 338,000 cases.

