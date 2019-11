The UN Climate Change Conference (COP 25) will be hosted by the Spanish capital of Madrid from December 2-13 after Chile pulled out, the UN climate change executive secretary said on Friday

"We are pleased to announce the COP Bureau has agreed that COP25 will take place from December 2-13 in Madrid, Spain," Patricia Espinosa said in a statement.