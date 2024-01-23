Madrid To Host Spanish F1 GP From 2026
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Madrid will host the Spanish Grand Prix from 2026 to 2035 on a new circuit that will have both street and non-street sectors, Formula One organisers announced Tuesday.
The event has been held in Barcelona since 1991 and Formula One said talks were ongoing with officials in the Catalan capital about their own deal, raising the possibility Spain could host two races.
The new 5.47-kilometre circuit will be built in and around Madrid's IFEMA convention centre in the north of the Spanish capital and will feature 20 corners, organisers said in a statement.
It will have the capacity to receive over 110,000 spectators per day, which could increase to 140,000 during the first half of the agreement "making Madrid one of the largest venues on the F1 Calendar", the statement added.
"Madrid is an incredible city with amazing sporting and cultural heritage, and today's announcement begins an exciting new chapter for F1 in Spain," F1 president Stefano Domenicali said.
The event is forecast to create 8,200 jobs and boost Madrid's gross domestic product by over 450 million Euros ($489 million).
"Madrid doesn't just aspire to host a Formula One Grand Prix, it wants to host the best Formula One Grand Prix in the world," Madrid mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida said at the official presentation of the event.
The last F1 race in the Madrid region was in 1981 at the Jarama circuit. Barcelona has been home to F1 in Spain for over three decades, since replacing Jerez, which staged the Spanish Grand Prix from 1986-1990.
Formula One has accommodated two races in Spain before -- the country also hosted the European Grand Prix on a street circuit in Valencia from 2008-2012.
Recent Stories
Zara Noor faces backlash for sharing pregnancy pictures
SC reserves verdict on plea of ex-IHC Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui against remova ..
Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting
Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs against India
Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024
PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem
PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East today
Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024
Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..
Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase
More Stories From World
-
12 injured as Myanmar military plane overshoots India runway6 minutes ago
-
31 dead in southwest China landslide6 minutes ago
-
Red Sea attacks latest threat to Yemen's decaying oil tanker16 minutes ago
-
25 dead in southwest China landslide16 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 2nd update26 minutes ago
-
Defending champion Sabalenka blasts into Australian Open semis26 minutes ago
-
Djokovic, Gauff dig deep to make Australian Open semi-finals1 hour ago
-
Russian strikes kill four, wound dozens across Ukraine1 hour ago
-
Dutch reporter murder suspects on trial1 hour ago
-
Amazon's French warehouses fined over employee surveillance1 hour ago
-
Blinken to meet key West African presidents to rally support2 hours ago
-
Israel loses 24 soldiers in deadliest day of Gaza ground war2 hours ago