Madrid to Require Several Weeks to Recover From Unprecedented Snow Storm - Official

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) Removing all the snow and returning to normal will take the Spanish capital of Madrid several weeks to accomplish, after the heaviest snowfall in half a century brought the city to a standstill, Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida said on Monday.

"It will take a week or several weeks to remove all the snow from Madrid," the mayor said in an interview with radio broadcaster Onda Madrid.

The mayor also thanked the public services for the "gigantic efforts" they are making to clear roads from the snow.

Almeida warned that the situation will remain difficult during the next several days, as Madrid expects the fall of the temperature to -10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit).

The regional authorities urge people to stay at home, and classes at school have been canceled. The ground transport remains paralyzed. The activity of Barajas airport has partially recovered.

The Filomena snowstorm hit Spain on Saturday. At least five people were killed as a result.