Madrid Voices Frustration To Moroccan Ambassador Over Ceuta Migrant Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 12:30 AM

Madrid Voices Frustration to Moroccan Ambassador Over Ceuta Migrant Crisis

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez on Tuesday expressed discontent to Moroccan Ambassador Karima Benyaich about the influx of illegal migrants to the enclave of Ceuta on the northern coast of Africa.

Since Monday morning, groups of illegal migrants have begun to cross the Moroccan-Spanish border in the area of the enclave, swimming around border barriers installed in the sea. Due to the massive influx, the authorities had to send additional police and Civil Guard units to the area, as well as troops.

"We have summoned the ambassador of Morocco in Spain to voice our dissatisfaction as well as opposition with regards to the influx of Moroccan immigrants to Ceuta," Gonzalez said in a statement.

The minister also told the ambassador that both Spain and Morocco should be responsible for the control over the border.

Gonzalez also requested a return of all illegals in accordance with the current agreements, while stressing the desire to maintain good relations with its neighbor.

The relations between Spain and Morocco soured after Brahim Ghali, leader of the pro-independence Polisario Front in Western Sahara, was allowed to receive COVID-19 treatment in the European country. According to Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, the country still waits for a satisfactory answer from Madrid on the matter. At the same, the Spanish foreign minister told the radio station Cadena SER on Monday that the Moroccan Foreign Ministry had assured her that the migration crisis was not related to the Ghali controversy.

