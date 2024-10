Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Spanish defender Dani Carvajal is facing several months on the sidelines, Real Madrid confirmed Sunday, saying he needed surgery after a serious knee injury during a La Liga match against Villarreal.

"He has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament, a rupture of the external collateral ligament and a rupture of the popliteus tendon in his right leg," Real Madrid said in a statement.

Madrid captain Carvajal hurt his knee in the final minutes of the reigning champions' 2-0 win over Villarreal on Saturday night which saw the team pull level with La Liga leaders Barca, who face Alaves on Sunday.

Carvajal, 32, went down in agony after attempting to clear a ball under pressure from Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino.

The right-back, who won Euro 2024 with Spain this summer, confirmed he would miss a few months on social media network Instagram.

"A serious cruciate ligament injury has been confirmed, I'm going to have to undergo surgery and be out for a few months," wrote Carvajal.

"I can't wait to start my recovery and come back like a beast. Thank you very much to everyone for your messages, I feel very loved.

"

Later Sunday, the European champions announced Carvajal had previously agreed a deal to extend his contract, which was due to expire at the end of the season.

"Real Madrid announces that, as planned, we have agreed with Dani Carvajal the extension of our player's contract, who remains linked to the club until 30 June 2026," said Los Blancos in a statement.

Carvajal was offered support on social media by his team-mates and celebrity figures.

"Keep up the good work Dani! You will come back stronger," wrote Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz.

Last season Real Madrid missed Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao for much of the campaign with similar knee injuries.

Spain will be without Carvajal in the months ahead too, along with Manchester City midfielder Rodri Hernandez, also sidelined with a serious knee injury.

Madrid also confirmed winger Vinicius Junior, who scored in the win over Villarreal, had suffered a neck injury, although Spanish reports expect him to be fit after the international break.

rs-rbs/bsp/pb