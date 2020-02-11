(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Monday the United States and Colombia had been behind Saturday's attack on the Cantv and Movilnet telecommunications companies' equipment depot in Carabobo State.

"Right-wing forces led by [US President] Donald Trump and [Colombian President] Ivan Duque and betrayer of homeland Juan Guaido were behind the terrorist attack," Maduro said at a meeting with participants in an anti-imperialist march protesting against recent sanctions against the state airline Coviasa.

President Maduro also announced the government's decision to compensate for the damage to the affected companies.

Reports came on Sunday about explosions at the telecommunications equipment depot and its complete destruction. Cantv and Movilnet confirmed the loss of equipment, as well as their obligations to provide telecommunications services in the country.