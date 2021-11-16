UrduPoint.com

Maduro Ally Alex Saab Pleads Not Guilty To Money Laundering Charges - Court Document

Tue 16th November 2021 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, who is detained in the United States on charges of money laundering, pleaded not guilty, the court document revealed.

"Not guilty plea entered. Jury trial demanded," court minutes said on Monday.

Saab was detained in Cape Verde in June 2020 on a US extradition warrant in connection with accusations that he violated the United States-imposed sanctions regime against Iran. Saab was en route to Iran on a humanitarian mission for the Venezuelan government when he was arrested during a fuel stop.

The Venezuelan diplomat, who is a close ally of President Nicolas Maduro, was extradited to the United States in October to stand trial in Florida over corruption and embezzlement charges that were brought against him in July of 2019.

Maduro said Saab was kidnapped as he was detained without an arrest warrant and vowed to seek the help of international organizations to fight for his freedom. The Venezuelan government has also suspended participation in talks with the opposition over the Saab arrest.

Earlier in November, the US government dropped the most significant charges in the case against Saab.

