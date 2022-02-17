Alex Saab's cooperation with US authorities was undertaken with full knowledge of the Venezuelan government and the Justice Department's release of court documents about the collaboration was meant to harm Caracas' interests, Saab attorney David Rivkin told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Alex Saab's cooperation with US authorities was undertaken with full knowledge of the Venezuelan government and the Justice Department's release of court documents about the collaboration was meant to harm Caracas' interests, Saab attorney David Rivkin told Sputnik.

Court documents released earlier in the day revealed that Saab, a special envoy for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, had provided confidential information to the US government about charges of financial crimes related to alleged violations of Iran sanctions. The documents also indicated that Saab had been cooperating with the US Justice Department prior to his arrest in Cape Verde in 2020. Saab was detained en route to Iran on a mission for Caracas.

"Mr. Saab states in the strongest possible terms that any alleged engagement which took place with the (US) Department of Justice and various law enforcement officials, was undertaken with the full knowledge and support of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela," Rivkin said.

"Saab would like to stress that the release of the document, at the request of the Department of Justice, is no more than an attempt to harm the interests of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, to try to weaken the strength of the relationship between Alex Saab and Venezuela and further evidences the weakness of the criminal charges made against him. Alex Saab remains a loyal citizen and diplomat of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and will never do anything to harm the interests of the country and people that have given him so much."