UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maduro Announces Air Defenses Deployment Near Colombian Border For Military Drills Period

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 10:10 AM

Maduro Announces Air Defenses Deployment Near Colombian Border for Military Drills Period

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Venezuela will place air defense systems next to its border with Colombia for the period of holding military exercises in the area, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

Earlier this week, Maduro announced that the large-scale drills would be held near the Colombian border from September 10-28.

"Yesterday, I declared the orange alert level for all branches of the Armed Forces ... for protecting the sovereignty and peace of Venezuela. And the military forces are already being deployed [to the Colombian border] ... Now, we are going to deploy our rocket air defense system from September 10 to September 28," Maduro said late on Wednesday.

Relations between Caracas and Bogota worsened amid a political crisis that erupted in Venezuela. In January, the opposition tried to overthrow Maduro in a bid to install its leader Juan Guaido. The attempt failed but unrest continued with Maduro accusing Bogota of being behind the plot to overthrow and assassinate him.

Colombia has denied the claims. However, Bogota, alongside some other countries, endorsed Guaido as an interim president. At the same time, China and Russia were among the states that supported Maduro.

Related Topics

Russia China Orange Alert Bogota Same Caracas Colombia Venezuela January September Border All From Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE vehemently standing with Saudi Arabia in one t ..

8 hours ago

Dubai to host Middle East Fertility Conference

8 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy receptio ..

9 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates new space ..

10 hours ago

British MPs inflict new defeat on Johnson's Brexit ..

10 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed receives Khalid bin Mohamed bin Za ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.