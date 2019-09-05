Maduro Announces Air Defenses Deployment Near Colombian Border for Military Drills Period

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Venezuela will place air defense systems next to its border with Colombia for the period of holding military exercises in the area, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

Earlier this week, Maduro announced that the large-scale drills would be held near the Colombian border from September 10-28.

"Yesterday, I declared the orange alert level for all branches of the Armed Forces ... for protecting the sovereignty and peace of Venezuela. And the military forces are already being deployed [to the Colombian border] ... Now, we are going to deploy our rocket air defense system from September 10 to September 28," Maduro said late on Wednesday.

Relations between Caracas and Bogota worsened amid a political crisis that erupted in Venezuela. In January, the opposition tried to overthrow Maduro in a bid to install its leader Juan Guaido. The attempt failed but unrest continued with Maduro accusing Bogota of being behind the plot to overthrow and assassinate him.

Colombia has denied the claims. However, Bogota, alongside some other countries, endorsed Guaido as an interim president. At the same time, China and Russia were among the states that supported Maduro.