Maduro Arrives in Brazil on Official Visit

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has arrived on an official visit to Brazil's capital, to attend the summit of the heads of state of South America.

"We have arrived in Brasilia, capital of the Federative Republic of Brazil," Maduro said on social media, posting a video of his arrival.

Maduro will take part in a summit between the leaders of the region convened by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and scheduled to take place on May 30.

The last time that Maduro visited Brazil was in 2015, to attend the inauguration of Dilma Rousseff.