Maduro Awards Russian Ambassador With Francisco de Miranda Order

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has awarded Russian Ambassador Vladimir Zaemskiy with the Francisco de Miranda Order, presented for distinguished contribution to the country's development.

"I awarded the Francisco de Miranda Order of First Class to Vladimir Fedorovich Zaemskiy, the ambassador of Russia in Venezuela.

It is a well-deserved recognition that symbolizes the brotherhood between our peoples, which advances the creation of a multicenter and multipolar world," Maduro wrote on Twitter.

Maduro has used the occasion to remind the world about close ties between Moscow and Caracas in various areas, including energy, agriculture, and politics.

Venezuela and Russia have enjoyed a stable and mutually beneficial partnership for many years, sharing similar views on international relations and global politics.