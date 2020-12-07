UrduPoint.com
Maduro Calls On All Venezuelan Political Forces To Engage In Dialog After Elections

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 01:20 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro supported the idea of a broad political dialog in the country with the involvement of non-systemic opposition, which refused to participate in the Sunday parliamentary elections, to determine the ways of economic recovery.

"I agree with the idea of [Former Spanish Prime Minister] Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero on the organization of a nationwide dialogue with all political parties of Venezuela, who participated and did not participate in the elections, with the participation of all sectors of the economy and society to assess the national agenda, the agenda of economic recovery," Maduro said at a press conference after he voted in the elections.

Venezuela is holding a National Assembly election on Sunday. Over 100 political parties and associations are participating in the vote. More than 20 parties, including the opposition bloc of Juan Guaido, a failed coup leader, have refused to participate in the election. Maduro has said that he was ready to resign if the opposition wins the Sunday elections.

Zapatero has acted as a mediator and attempted to organize a dialog between the Venezuelan government and the opposition in past. He took part in the organization of such negotiations, hosted by the Dominican Republic, in 2017 and 2018. The talks ended without reaching an agreement.

