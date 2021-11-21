BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says EU observers at the municipal and regional elections that will be held on Sunday must adhere to the rule of law.

"The European Union must respect the legitimacy of the powers of Venezuela in the electoral process of this #21Nov.

No nation in the world can give a verdict on the validity of a genuinely national and sovereign process in a country," Maduro wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

EU observers will monitor the Sunday elections in Venezuela, for the first time in 15 years.

A total of 42 national political movements and 64 regional parties will participate in the elections, including the right-wing opposition, which controlled the country's parliament in 2016-2021.

Last week, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia said that apart from observers from Russia, the UN and the EU, Caracas had also invited representatives of the US Carter Center.