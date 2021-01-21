Maduro Calls on New US Administration to Stop Demonizing Venezuela

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has called on the administration of new US President Joe Biden to stop demonizing the Latin American nation.

On Wednesday, Biden was sworn-in as the 46th president of the United States.

In his inauguration speech, the new president vowed to focus on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, racial inequality as well as developing the health care system and economy.

"I call on the new US government to stop the demonization of the Bolivarian revolution and Nicolas Maduro as well as to turn over the page of lies, demonization and hatred ... toward Venezuela," Maduro said in his televised address on late Wednesday.

He expressed a hope that Biden would revise the US policy toward Venezuela.