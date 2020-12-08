Maduro Changes Schedule, Once Becomes Aware of Planned Attempt on His Life on Election Day

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced that an assassination attempt on December 6, the day of parliamentary elections, was being prepared, so he changed his schedule.

"I changed my polling station because a trusted source in Colombian intelligence has received information about the preparation of my assassination on election day," the politician said during a press conference broadcast on Twitter.