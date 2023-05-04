Maduro Condemns Drone Attack on Kremlin in Conversation With Putin - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro condemned the recent drone attack on the Kremlin during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

On Wednesday, two drones attempted to attack the Kremlin in what Russia has claimed was a Ukrainian assassination attempt on Putin. Ukraine has denied involvement, alleging the attack was staged.

"At the initiative of the Venezuelan side, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro," the Kremlin said, adding that Maduro "strongly condemned" the drone attack on the Kremlin residence.

Putin and Maduro also discussed issues related to the Russian-Venezuelan strategic partnership, including the implementation of joint projects in economic, energy and humanitarian fields.