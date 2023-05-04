UrduPoint.com

Maduro Condemns Drone Attack On Kremlin In Conversation With Putin - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2023 | 11:36 PM

Maduro Condemns Drone Attack on Kremlin in Conversation With Putin - Kremlin

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro condemned the recent drone attack on the Kremlin during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro condemned the recent drone attack on the Kremlin during a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

On Wednesday, two drones attempted to attack the Kremlin in what Russia has claimed was a Ukrainian assassination attempt on Putin. Ukraine has denied involvement, alleging the attack was staged.

"At the initiative of the Venezuelan side, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro," the Kremlin said, adding that Maduro "strongly condemned" the drone attack on the Kremlin residence.

Putin and Maduro also discussed issues related to the Russian-Venezuelan strategic partnership, including the implementation of joint projects in economic, energy and humanitarian fields.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

ERC to support reconstruction plans in Tishreen Un ..

ERC to support reconstruction plans in Tishreen University in Syrian

6 minutes ago
 On behalf of the UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed ..

On behalf of the UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in London for King Cha ..

6 minutes ago
 Seven Arrested in Belgium on Suspicion of Involvem ..

Seven Arrested in Belgium on Suspicion of Involvement in Terrorist Attack Plan - ..

28 seconds ago
 Pakistan-led Committee on Information's 45th sessi ..

Pakistan-led Committee on Information's 45th session ends, pledging to promote a ..

29 seconds ago
 UAEBBY calls on creatives and publishers to partic ..

UAEBBY calls on creatives and publishers to participate in 15th Etisalat Award f ..

21 minutes ago
 NA Deputy Speaker meets WHO's country head

NA Deputy Speaker meets WHO's country head

31 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.