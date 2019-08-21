Maduro Confirms Ongoing Negotiations of Venezuelan Officials With US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro confirmed that Venezuelan officials were in talks with the United States, adding that this dialogue has been ongoing for several months.

US President Donald Trump earlier said Washington was in talks with Venezuelan senior officials.

"I confirm that contacts with representatives of the US government have been maintained for several months, with my permission," Maduro said in a statement, which was broadcast on Twitter.