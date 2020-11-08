Maduro Congratulates Biden, Says Venezuela Ready For Dialogue With US

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has congratulated Joe Biden on his victory in the US presidential election, saying that Caracas was ready for dialogue with Washington.

"I congratulate the American people on the presidential election. I also congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their victory," Maduro wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

While Biden claimed victory in the 2020 presidential election earlier on Saturday, his Republican rival, incumbent President Donald Trump, has argued that the race was not over yet.

Trump said that starting Monday, his campaign was going to begin asserting its claim to victory in the election in court.

"Venezuela, the Homeland of the Liberator Simon Bolivar will always be ready for dialogue and understanding with the people and government of the United States," Maduro said on Twitter on Saturday.

Trump said on Twitter earlier on Saturday that he had 71,000,000 legal votes and won the presidential election. Meanwhile major US television networks projected that Biden was the winner.