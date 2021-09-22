UrduPoint.com

Maduro Congratulates Russia On Successful Elections To State Duma

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Wed 22nd September 2021 | 04:40 AM

Maduro Congratulates Russia on Successful Elections to State Duma

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, on behalf of his country's people, congratulated Russia on the successful holding of elections to the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, on behalf of the Venezuelan people, congratulates the people of Russia on the successful holding of elections of State Duma lawmakers... where the United Russia government party won a landslide victory," the statement said.

"The victory of United Russia demonstrates the Russian people's enormous support for their government," the Venezuelan ministry said.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Government

Recent Stories

Etisalat highlights rapid growth of SmartHub data ..

Etisalat highlights rapid growth of SmartHub data centres

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating medi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating mediation services in Dubai

5 hours ago
 UAE Government Media Office organises virtual sess ..

UAE Government Media Office organises virtual session on country’s investment ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan could work with the US through the Develo ..

Pakistan could work with the US through the Development Finance Corporation to g ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan's govt to complete 5 year with success: ..

Imran Khan's govt to complete 5 year with success: Sh Rasheed

4 hours ago
 Farrukh Habib stresses strict NAB laws to recover ..

Farrukh Habib stresses strict NAB laws to recover looted money

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.