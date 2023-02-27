Maduro Could Visit Russia This Year, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro could come on a visit to Russia in 2023, although it is too early to talk about specific dates, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"The President of Venezuela has a corresponding invitation.

The issue is being discussed. I think that the visit will take place this year, but it is too early to talk about the timing," Ryabkov said.

He stressed that contacts between the presidents of Russia and Venezuela are of key importance for the promotion of bilateral relations, and Moscow and Caracas continue to provide mutual support on international platforms.