UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maduro Describes New Power Outage In Venezuela As Criminal Attack

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 08:50 AM

Maduro Describes New Power Outage in Venezuela as Criminal Attack

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro described the new power outage in the country as a criminal attack.

On Monday, a source in the Venezuelan government told Sputnik that the blackout hit all parts of the country. The information was later confirmed by Venezuelan Minister of Popular Power for Communication and Information Jorge Rodriguez, who said that the power outage could be caused by an "electromagnetic attack." The minister added that the attack had targeted the hydroelectric system of the country.

"Amid the new criminal attack against stability and peace of our homeland, the government and the Armed Forces are in possession of our citizens.

We will once again show our enduring will," Maduro wrote on his Twitter page.

The first mass power outage hit Venezuela on March 7. The authorities said that it had resulted from an attack on the country's largest hydroelectric power plant Guri. Since then, several other blackouts happened across the country.

The authorities blamed the power supply disruptions on the United States, which denied the accusations.

Related Topics

Attack Twitter United States Venezuela March Criminals All From Government

Recent Stories

DPW begins construction of Khorfakkan Abattoir

9 hours ago

Etisalat offers Hajj and Umrah roaming pack

9 hours ago

Rashid Hospital ranks among top 10 health faciliti ..

9 hours ago

RAK Chamber calls on Costa Rican business leaders ..

9 hours ago

Trump Says US Assistance to Pakistan Could Resume ..

8 hours ago

Microsoft joins project on ethical artificial inte ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.