Maduro Expects UN Human Rights Chief's Visit To Help Improve Situation In Venezuela

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 03:10 AM

Maduro Expects UN Human Rights Chief's Visit to Help Improve Situation in Venezuela

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he expected the visit of Michelle Bachelet, the United Nations high commissioner for human rights, to Venezuela would contribute to the improvement of the human rights situation in the country.

Bachelet is beginning her three-day visit in the Latin American country on Wednesday.

"We have high expectations about his visit. It will contribute to the human rights system of Venezuela in order to improve it.

We need to hear the recommendations to improve Venezuela. You are welcome," Maduro said live on state-run tv on Wednesday.

The situation in Venezuela has been tense since January, when anti-government protests, fueled by opposition leader Juan Guaido's move to proclaim himself the country's interim president, erupted. Maduro has slammed Guaido, saying he acted at the orders of the United States, which sought to install him as the country's president and get hold of Venezuela's oil assets.

