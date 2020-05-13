UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maduro Extends COVID-19 Related State Of Emergency In Venezuela For 30 Days

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 03:29 PM

Maduro Extends COVID-19 Related State of Emergency in Venezuela for 30 Days

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Wednesday a further 30-day extension to the state of emergency over the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic

MEXICO CITY/CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Wednesday a further 30-day extension to the state of emergency over the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today, on May 13, I am extending the decree on the state of emergency for another 30 days in order to further protect our people," Maduro said before signing the decree.

According to the latest data on the COVID-19 situation in Venezuela, the number of infection cases has reached 423, and 10 people have died.

The Latin American country initially declared the state of emergency to confront the possible spread of the coronavirus on March 12.

Meanwhile, another 30-day extension to flight restrictions was announced by the National Institute of Civil Aviation in Venezuela.

"The National Civil Aviation Institute, in accordance with the government's recommendations and in order to continue to guarantee the safety of Venezuelan citizens and to provide the necessary support during emergencies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, informs about the 30-day extension of the air travel restriction on the country's territory starting on May 12 to June 12," the statement read.

Civil and commercial flights to and from Venezuela were suspended on March 17, while cargo and mail planes continue to operate.

Related Topics

Died Venezuela March May June From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah named in men’s central contract list ..

6 minutes ago

Naseem Shah named in men's central contract list f ..

2 minutes ago

Anti Narcotics Force seizes huge quantity of opium ..

2 minutes ago

Gangster among 5 arrested in Mianwali

2 minutes ago

Zardari says Imran Khan is following Musharraf's f ..

24 minutes ago

Technical Education & Vocational Training Authorit ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.