Maduro Extends COVID-19 Related State of Emergency in Venezuela for 30 Days

MEXICO CITY/CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Wednesday a further 30-day extension to the state of emergency over the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today, on May 13, I am extending the decree on the state of emergency for another 30 days in order to further protect our people," Maduro said before signing the decree.

According to the latest data on the COVID-19 situation in Venezuela, the number of infection cases has reached 423, and 10 people have died.

The Latin American country initially declared the state of emergency to confront the possible spread of the coronavirus on March 12.

Meanwhile, another 30-day extension to flight restrictions was announced by the National Institute of Civil Aviation in Venezuela.

"The National Civil Aviation Institute, in accordance with the government's recommendations and in order to continue to guarantee the safety of Venezuelan citizens and to provide the necessary support during emergencies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, informs about the 30-day extension of the air travel restriction on the country's territory starting on May 12 to June 12," the statement read.

Civil and commercial flights to and from Venezuela were suspended on March 17, while cargo and mail planes continue to operate.