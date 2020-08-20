BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The operation of the Venezuelan oil industry reform commission has been extended by six months, President Nicolas Maduro said.

In February, Maduro signed an oil emergency decree to take urgent action to ensure the country's energy security. A presidential commission was established to restructure and reorganize the industry.

According to the president, the stability of the oil market and good oil prices are a guarantee of the global economy's recovery.

"We will continue to be restored... I am moving on to signing a decree to extend the powers of the presidential commission, which has worked for six months, until February 19, so that it can continue working," Maduro, whose speech was broadcast on Twitter, said.