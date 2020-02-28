MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro signed a decree on the creation of the Special National Anti-Terrorism Corps and a three-year plan to fight terrorism.

"The corps will be charged with all operational tasks in the sphere of the country's defense and elimination of all terrorist groups that threaten peace and security," Maduro said during a meeting with representatives of law enforcement agencies broadcast in his Twitter.

He also signed the national anti-terrorism plan for 2020-2022, without specifying the contents of the document.

According to Maduro, terrorist groups that threaten the country's security are funded and sent from Colombia and the United States.