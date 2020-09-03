UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maduro Government's Prisoner Release Does Not Solve Political Crisis In Venezuela - Pompeo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 08:39 PM

Maduro Government's Prisoner Release Does Not Solve Political Crisis in Venezuela - Pompeo

The United States believes the recent release of a number of political prisoners in Venezuela does not solve the political crisis in the country nor it changes the fact that there are no conditions for free and fair elections, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The United States believes the recent release of a number of political prisoners in Venezuela does not solve the political crisis in the country nor it changes the fact that there are no conditions for free and fair elections, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday.

On Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pardoned 110 citizens, more than 20 of whom are opposition lawmakers.

"The Maduro regime's announcement of conditional dismissal of criminal charges against roughly one-third of the political prisoners it holds does not solve, nor even address, Venezuela's underlying political crisis," Pompeo said. "Conditions for free and fair elections do not exist in Venezuela and the release of a number of political prisoners does not change that.

"

Pompeo noted that hundreds of political prisoners still remain under arrest in Venezuela and members of the country's opposition continue to be harassed and threatened.

Many opponents to the Maduro government are prohibited from running for office and the National Electoral Commission is under the government control, Pompeo said.

The United States and the international community will not contribute to permitting yet another electoral fraud in Venezuela and are urging all democratic actors to insist on the internationally accepted standards for free and fair elections.

The US State Department has urged its partners to reject the results of the upcoming parliamentary elections in Venezuela scheduled for December 6.

Related Topics

Threatened United States Venezuela December Criminals All From Government Opposition Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Walled City of Lahore Authority to inaugurate reha ..

2 minutes ago

Khalifa University, Lockheed Martin to collaborate ..

56 minutes ago

EU praises Punjab govt steps for minorities: Minis ..

2 minutes ago

German Opposition Party Calls for Halting Nord Str ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Technologies May Be Attractive for Develop ..

5 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Kharan chairs meeting regardin ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.