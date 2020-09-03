(@FahadShabbir)

The United States believes the recent release of a number of political prisoners in Venezuela does not solve the political crisis in the country nor it changes the fact that there are no conditions for free and fair elections, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Thursday

On Monday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pardoned 110 citizens, more than 20 of whom are opposition lawmakers.

"The Maduro regime's announcement of conditional dismissal of criminal charges against roughly one-third of the political prisoners it holds does not solve, nor even address, Venezuela's underlying political crisis," Pompeo said. "Conditions for free and fair elections do not exist in Venezuela and the release of a number of political prisoners does not change that.

"

Pompeo noted that hundreds of political prisoners still remain under arrest in Venezuela and members of the country's opposition continue to be harassed and threatened.

Many opponents to the Maduro government are prohibited from running for office and the National Electoral Commission is under the government control, Pompeo said.

The United States and the international community will not contribute to permitting yet another electoral fraud in Venezuela and are urging all democratic actors to insist on the internationally accepted standards for free and fair elections.

The US State Department has urged its partners to reject the results of the upcoming parliamentary elections in Venezuela scheduled for December 6.