Maduro Hails OPEC Historic' Oil Output Reduction Agreement in Phone Call With Barkindo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Saturday that he spoke with OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo and noted the "historic" OPEC+ agreement reached a day prior as key to stability in world markets.

"I spoke by phone with the Secretary General of OPEC, Mohammed Barkindo, whom I congratulated for his extraordinary work in the organization and for the historic agreement reached at the OPEC meeting that will give stability to world markets," Maduro tweeted late Saturday.

All 23 countries comprising the OPEC-non-OPEC alliance have agreed in principle to cut oil production in three stages over the coming years to stabilize oil markets, which were sent into disarray by the coronavirus pandemic.