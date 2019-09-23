Maduro Not Ruling Out Talks With Trump

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro admitted the possibility of direct talks with US President Donald Trump and said his US counterpart could have been let down by his entourage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro admitted the possibility of direct talks with US President Donald Trump and said his US counterpart could have been let down by his entourage.

"Of course, yes," Maduro said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 tv channel when asked if he would agree to negotiations with Trump.